© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Kills Well with Others'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

"Any multinational organization can be cutthroat, but when the organization is made up of trained killers, the stakes are incalculably high. I wouldn’t have given a thin Eisenhower dime for the chances of whoever decided to pass on information from the Museum files. Naomi was as ruthless as the rest of us when it came to protecting her position as a director. But if she meant to hold her job, she would have to eliminate the mole and make sure Pasha Lazarov didn’t act on the information he’d received. The death of Lilian Flanders wouldn’t raise any eyebrows in the Museum; the loss of four former field agents would set alarm bells ringing from Belize to Bucharest.”

That’s a passage from the beginning of Deanna Raybourn’s crime novel Kills Well with Others, the sequel to Killers of a Certain Age. If you remember from her previous novel, the four female assassins are sixty-year-old women retired from an organization that began after WWII to hunt and kill escaped Nazis. It then morphed into killing all sorts of bad people. They come out of retirement when it’s discovered that they have been targeted by an Eastern European gangster, their names given away by a mole in the organization. They have to kill the gangster before he kills them and help to find the mole. And because of the mole, they have to accomplish it without the knowledge and aid of the assassin organization.

It’s a fun read with plenty of twists and turns and an exciting climax including a to-the-death scene on a moving train. If you enjoyed Killers of a Certain Age, then you must read Kills Well with Others.
Tags
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin