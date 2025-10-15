Consumer Handbook: Cybersecurity Awareness

Cybercrime poses a big threat to businesses. According to Netwrix's 2025 Cybersecurity Trends Report, 51% of responding businesses surveyed experienced a security incident in the past 12 months, with 75% reporting financial damage due to attacks.

Other recent research shares that organizations may not be prepared enough against ransomware attacks, which may become more dangerous when powered by AI.

The good news? You can take measures to protect your small business, and you should do so promptly. Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips to help you brush up on your online safety during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The only way to protect your small business from cybercrime is to take preventative action. Cybersecurity is no longer an option – it's a necessity.

Cyberattacks are a constant threat to businesses of all sizes. Small businesses are particularly susceptible to data breaches and cyberattacks because they are not always equipped with the proper tools and resources to combat these threats. However, there are still some valuable steps you can take to protect your business.

1. Train all employees in cybersecurity best practices

One of the most critical security measures for small businesses is training all employees on the best cybersecurity practices. This ensures that your employees understand the risks associated with accessing company data and systems, and it provides them with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect themselves from cybercrime.

To effectively educate your employees, provide them with clear cybersecurity policies that outline the risks, the defenses in place, and the steps they can take to protect themselves. You can also offer formal cybersecurity training programs to ensure they are up to date on the latest threats and solutions.

It's also important to ensure employees are trained on internal threats. Outline strict computer policies and require staff to change passwords frequently.

2. Implement role-based access control (RBAC)

RBAC allows you to assign specific permissions to different employees based on their role in the company, controlling who has access to what data. This ensures that employees only have access to the systems and data required to do their job. This also prevents employees from accessing sensitive data that they don't need, which reduces their risk of becoming a victim of data theft.

3. Initiate automated remote backup and data recovery

Protecting data is one of the most crucial cybersecurity practices for small businesses. One of the best ways to protect your data from cyberattacks is by initiating automated remote backup and data recovery, which allows you to store an extra copy of your data offsite in a secure location.

An automated remote backup and data recovery solution not only safeguards your data from cyberattacks, but it also provides you with the ability to restore your data in the event of a data breach.

4. Use multi-factor authentication (MFA)

MFA requires users to provide additional information to prove their identity when accessing company data and systems beyond just their username and password. This makes it significantly more difficult for cybercriminals to access your data and systems, providing an added layer of security if a cybercriminal circumvents your password.

While MFA used to stop at two-factor authentication, it now typically involves several steps to ensure the person trying to gain access is who they claim to be.

5. Secure your Wi-Fi networks

One of the most crucial cybersecurity practices for small businesses is ensuring your employees are connecting to a safe network when they access the internet through your business.

You can secure your Wi-Fi networks by using a VPN to encrypt internet traffic that passes through, using a firewall to block cybercriminals and using a host intrusion prevention system (HIPS) to detect and block cyberattacks.