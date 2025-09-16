© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Man Who Died Twice'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

“It is three p.m., and Elizabeth is carrying flowers for Marcus Carmichael. The dead man. That drowned body, suddenly alive as you like and living at 14 Ruskin Court. The man she saw lowered into a grave in a Hampshire churchyard, now unpacking boxes and struggling with his new Wi-Fi.”

That’s a paragraph from the fourth chapter of Richard Osman’s mystery The Man Who Died Twice. This is another in the fun Thursday Murder Club mystery series. Seventy- and 80-year-olds, Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron, get involved in not only murder investigations but also a diamond heist.

Elizabeth’s first husband, who also worked for MI-5, has sent her a letter claiming to be the dead Marcus in order to ask for her protection. Several nefarious individuals are after him because he has absconded with diamonds while on his last case for MI-5.

Shortly after moving him and his young agent protector to a safe house they are both found dead, and the diamonds are missing. Elizabeth’s ex-husband left clues for her, but it takes some time to figure them all out. And early on in the story, Ibrahim is brutally mugged, and his friends vow to bring the culprit to justice.

There’s also a drug dealer that the local police need help catching in the act. So, there’s a lot of action in order to get all the threads resolved by the end of the book. These are such fun characters, and as fun as this title is to read, it’s even better experienced as an audiobook.

If you’re looking for a fun mystery to read, or listen to, then you must check out The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman.
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin