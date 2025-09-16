© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank’s passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: Linda Godwin Goes to Space

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:59 AM CDT
Southeast Missouri State University graduate Linda Godwin has participated in four space shuttle missions since 1991.
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like almost yesterday that Southeast Missouri State University graduate Linda Godwin lifted off into space. She operated her first shuttle assignment in April 1991 as a mission specialist. The flight lasted nearly six days as the crew conducted a space walk to deploy equipment to detect gamma rays in the universe.

Godwin's second trip to space was in April 1994 in which she helped launch equipment to better observe the effects of carbon monoxide on earth's surface and atmosphere. Her third flight was in March 1996 and was the third docking mission to the Russian Space Station. Godwin's most recent space voyage was in late 2001. As a mission specialist she used the shuttle's robotic arm to install a logistics module onto the International Space Station. Over the length of her astronautic career Dr. Linda Godwin has logged nearly one thousand hours in space.

Linda Godwin was born in Cape Girardeau in 1952 and raised in rural Cape Girardeau County. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1970, Southeast Missouri State University in 1974, and earned her Ph.D in physics from the University of Missouri in Columbia. She then joined NASA and was chosen as a candidate for space flight in June of 1985. Six years later Dr. Linda Godwin took her maiden voyage on the space ship Atlantis.

It seems like Almost Yesterday. 
Tags
Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Frank Nickell
Related Content
  • Joseph Dixon, Free Man of Color
    Frank Nickell
    It seems like Almost Yesterday that Joseph Dixon of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri was freed from slavery.It is unknown how this resident of Ste. Genevieve…
  • The Wednesday Club
    Frank Nickell
    It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Wednesday Club of Cape Girardeau dissolved after 100 years of service to the community.The Wednesday Club began in…