Consumer Handbook: How College Students Can Avoid Online Job Scams

Whether you’re looking for an internship, a remote way to work during the school year, or a post-grad career, job hunting can be a lot. It doesn’t help that there are tons of fake listings floating around.

In a job scam, a scammer pretends to be a real employer to get your money or personal information. They’ll put up a listing on a job board, make an ad on social media or message you out of nowhere with an offer. The fake jobs are often remote, giving the scammer a good excuse to not have to speak to you in person or on-camera.

- Job scams were the #1 riskiest scam for ages 18-24 in 2024

- 29.9% of scams that target students are fake job offers

- $1,819 is the median loss for job scams reported to BBB in 2024

Why do scammers go after students?

Scammers are counting on college students being new to job hunting and excited about an offer and are hoping you won’t notice something is off. It can be hard to tell a scam job from a real one, even when you start getting into the interview process. They might even send an official-looking offer letter or ask for banking information for your first paycheck.

The good news is that you can spot a job scam if you know what you’re looking for. The biggest red flags: Someone asking you to pay them for a job, making a crazy good offer without a formal interview, or avoiding speaking with you in-person or on-camera.

BBB’s Tips for Avoiding Phony Employers

● Research companies before you apply. Look them up at BBB.org or do a search with the company name and the word “scam” or “complaint” to see what other people are saying.

● If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. It’s likely a scam if someone offers you a job that has outstanding pay and benefits without a formal interview. If something feels off, run the offer by someone you trust and see what they think.

● Be skeptical if someone contacts you out of the blue. Legit recruiters might reach out to you on job board websites, but it’s a red flag if someone offers you a job without an interview, especially if they won’t talk to you in-person or on-camera. Research anyone who contacts you unsolicited to see if they actually work for the company they claim to represent.

● Never pay someone for a job. Job applications should always be free. Don't take a job where you use your own money to ship items, and don’t listen if someone tells you to deposit a check or send part of it back before you’ve even started working – those are scams, and you won’t get your money back.

● Protect your information. Never give private information like your Social Security Number to anyone you aren't sure you can trust, including unverified recruiters and online application forms. Be especially careful if someone pressures you to provide information immediately or says you'll lose the job offer if you don’t.

Find more tips for college students on BBB’s website.