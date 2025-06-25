To Your Health: Drowning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that more children ages 1–4 die from drowning than from any other cause of death. Drowning happens in seconds and is often silent. Drowning can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) urges people to learn the five layers of protection to prevent drowning:

The first layer is barriers and alarms to help prevent children and unauthorized adults from accessing water unsupervised.

The next layer is supervision: staying vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

The third layer is water safety. Every child and adult should be equipped with the skills to protect themselves in water.

The fourth layer is life jackets. This is a must when boating. Make sure the jacket you choose has been tested and approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The fifth layer is emergency preparation. Emergency preparation includes knowing basic water rescue skills, being trained in CPR, and keeping a phone nearby to call 911.

Each layer should be used together in or around water to help reduce the risk of drowning.

As the NDPA states, you never know which layer will save a life.