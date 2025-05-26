Her son had a meltdown in public. A stranger responded with understanding

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team. It features stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

One day in September 2016, 7-year-old Vedant Singh, who is autistic, found out that his school could no longer serve him. A few days earlier, his speech therapist had also decided that she wasn't the right person to support him.

Vedant is nonverbal, so he has trouble expressing exactly what's on his mind. But it was clear to his mother, Tulika Prasad, that Vedant was feeling defeated.

"I could tell that my son was struggling through all of this," Prasad recalled. "It was one of those difficult times when nothing seemed to work."

Life had to go on, though. So that afternoon, Prasad and her son went to the grocery store. That's when Vedant's bottled-up frustration came to the surface. As they were standing in the checkout line, Vedant began to cry. Then he grabbed his mother's hair and wouldn't let go.

"He was pulling my hair in all directions and I was wincing in pain," Prasad said. "And I could literally feel all eyes on us, as you would expect in a situation like this."

Then Prasad's unsung hero stepped in — the woman ahead of them in line.

"She turned around, looked at me with the gentlest of eyes and asked if I wanted help unloading my cart," Prasad said.

Prasad nodded and the woman took everything out of Prasad's shopping cart and loaded it onto the conveyor belt.

Family photo / From left: Ravish Kumar, Vedant Singh and Tulika Prasad in 2021.

Eventually, Vedant calmed down and let go of Prasad's hair. When Prasad pulled out her wallet to pay, the cashier told her that the woman had already covered the bill.

Prasad looked around for the stranger. She saw her standing near the exit, holding Prasad's cart. When Prasad tried to pay her back, the woman refused. Then the woman shared something about her own life.

"She said, 'I have a child with autism, I understand,'" Prasad remembered.

The woman then offered to walk Prasad back to her car and unload her bags. As they walked through the parking lot, side by side, the woman was comforting, but quiet.

"She didn't say a single word. And there was a healing in that silence," Prasad said. "She did not sympathize with me or show me pity. She offered her empathy and that made me feel better."

As a parent of an autistic child, Prasad says she constantly receives tips on parenting — especially from other parents who also have children with autism.

"Some days, it gets overwhelming. And this was one of those days," Prasad said.

"So when she came to help me, I did not want that additional piece of advice, like, 'Don't go out with your son' or 'You should be more careful.' I just needed someone to shield me from everyone's gaze and that's what she did."

Today, Vedant is a 10th grader at a school for students with developmental disabilities, where he's learning to use different technologies to help him communicate. Since that day at the grocery store, he's had a number of challenging moments in public. But in those times of difficulty, Prasad no longer feels as overwhelmed.

" I have learned that there's always someone who gets it; there [is] more than one person who knows what I'm going through," Prasad said. "So, I don't feel so vulnerable anymore."

