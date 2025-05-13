© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank’s passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: Elam Vangilder Makes it Big in the Big Leagues

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:24 AM CDT

It seems like Almost Yesterday that Elam Vangilder was playing baseball in the major leagues. “Big Elam,” was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 23, 1896, and began playing baseball at an early age.

Following service in World War I, Vangilder returned home, picked up his bat and glove and tried out with the St. Louis Browns. He was assigned to Tulsa of the Class A Western League and there on August 20, 1919, the 23 year old pitcher earned recognition by stopping the 69 game hitting streak of Joe Wilhoit of the Wichita Witches, who had the longest hitting streak in the history of professional baseball.

One month later Vangilder was wearing the uniform of the major league St. Louis Browns, and there in Sportsman’s Park Vangilder became one of the most dominant major league pitchers of the 1920s.

His greatest year was 1922 when the Browns battled the New York Yankees for the American League Pennant, losing out on the very last day of the season. It was Vangilder who kept the Browns in the race as he won 19 games, lost 13, maintained a 3.42 earned run average, and for a pitcher, established an unusually high batting average of .344, including eleven home runs. It was a superb achievement.

Vangilder was in the major leagues eleven years and although he never played in a World Series, or an All-star Game, he compiled an excellent statistical profile.

Upon retirement “Big Elam” returned home to Cape Girardeau and when he died in 1977, at age 81, he was buried in Fairmount Cemetery, just above home plate at the Notre Dame High School baseball diamond.
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
