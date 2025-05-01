Trump is sending his national security adviser Mike Waltz to the UN in a shakeup

Updated May 1, 2025 at 6:26 PM CDT

President Trump said on Thursday he is nominating his national security adviser Mike Waltz as his ambassador to the United Nations in the first big shake up of top aides since Trump started his second term.

Trump said on social media that he would make Marco Rubio his interim national security adviser — a role that will come on top of his existing job, Secretary of State.

It's very unusual for one person to hold both major roles. Waltz' new job will depend on confirmation by the U.S. Senate, where Republicans narrowly control the majority — but where some have expressed concerns after inadvertently invited a journalist into a private text chat discussing military plans for U.S. strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.

The UN spot has been vacant since Trump asked his first nominee, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to instead stay in Congress to help preserve the narrow majority Republicans hold in the House of Representatives.

"I'm deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation," Waltz said on social media.

Saul Loeb / AFP / AFP National security adviser Mike Waltz stands behind Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office on April 7, 2025.

Vance says it has nothing to do with the group chat

Trump had initially defended Waltz — who took responsibility for the mishap — and downplayed the incident as a "glitch." He was complimentary of Waltz in his announcement on Thursday, and last week told The Atlantic in an interview that "Waltz is fine" when asked about his future.

"I think we learned, 'Maybe don't use Signal, okay?' If you want to know the truth. I would frankly tell these people not to use Signal, although it's been used by a lot of people," Trump said.

Trump has not talked to reporters yet about his decision. But Vice President Vance said in an interview that the change in roles had nothing to do with the group chat incident.

"I know the president really likes Mike Waltz. He just thought that the UN ambassador position would be a better place for Mike Waltz to be," Vance told Fox News' Bret Baier.

"The media wants to frame this as a firing. Donald Trump has fired a lot of people. He doesn't give them Senate-confirmed appointments afterwards," Vance said.

Pool / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe National security adviser Mike Waltz and his wife, former homeland security adviser Julia Nesheiwat, take a selfie as they tour the Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Greenland during a visit with Vice President Vance.

Trump has leaned on other officials for national security issues

During his first 100 days in office, Trump has leaned more heavily on other top aides for national security issues like the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and talks with Iran, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff , Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio .

Waltz was the first Green Beret elected to Congress where he served three terms representing east central Florida in the House of Representatives.

Waltz, who was known as a national security hawk, had an uphill road to climb within Trump's circle. He had long been an advocate of sanctions against Russia and never seemed to fully align with Trump's approach to Moscow and other adversaries.

Vance denied that the change in position was a sign of philosophical divisions within Trump's team. "I've already seen some folks saying that this is a war between the hawks and the anti-hawks, new conservatives vs. MAGA or the realists -- that's not what this is about at all," Vance said.

Before taking the White House job, Waltz served as chairman of the House Armed Services subcommittee on readiness and was a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

It's unusual for the Secretary of State to do this job at the same time

Trump's announcement came after hours of rumors that Waltz was leaving his position — and while Rubio's spokeswoman Tammy Bruce was briefing reporters at the State Department. "We have to admit, these last 100 days — it's like hanging on to a freaking bullet train," Bruce told reporters.

The last person to simultaneously be Secretary of State and national security adviser was Henry Kissinger, during the Nixon era. He did both jobs for two years.

"Some Americans in Washington and elsewhere thought the double assignment gave Kissinger too much power and persuaded President Ford to strip him of his White House title in late 1975," presidential historian Michael Beschloss said.

In Rubio's case, Trump has indicated this will be a temporary assignment until he picks a new national security adviser.

Trump has been known to give people he trusts multiple positions at the same time. In his first term, his budget director Mick Mulvaney was also in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, noted Katie Dunn Tenpas, an expert on presidential personnel at the Brookings Institution.

"it's highly unconventional, but it's not unusual for the Trump administration. And I watched it during the first term — and I watched it with a great deal of awe because I had not seen it in prior administrations," Tenpas said.

NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen contributed to this report.

