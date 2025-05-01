© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canadian writer Canisia Lubrin wins $150K Carol Shields literary prize

By Andrew Limbong
Published May 1, 2025 at 7:36 PM CDT
Lubrin, who is known for her poetry, published her debut fiction collection Code Noir in 2024.
Rachel Eliza Griffiths
/
Carol Shields Prize for Fiction
Lubrin, who is known for her poetry, published her debut fiction collection Code Noir in 2024.

Writer Canisia Lubrin, known for her poetry, has won this year's Carol Shields Prize for Fiction, which honors women and nonbinary storytellers in the U.S. and Canada.

Lubrin's debut fiction work, 2024's Code Noir, is a collection made up of 59 short stories – jumping off of Louis XIV's "Black Code," which established the rules of slavery in France and the French colonies.

"Canisia Lubrin's prose is polyphonic," wrote the prize judges in a statement announcing Lubrin's win. "The stories invite you to immerse yourself in both the real and the speculative, in the intimate and in sweeping moments of history. Riffing on the Napoleonic decree, Lubrin retunes the legacies of slavery, colonialism and violence."

The Carol Shields Prize for Fiction is relatively new. Named after the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, it aims to increase literary visibility for books written by women and nonbinary authors. The prize has drawn attention for the hefty check its winners receive – $150,000. In comparison, National Book Award winners receive $10,000, Pulitzer winners receive $15,000, and Booker Prize winners receive £50,000 (about $66,000). Shields prize winners also get a five-night stay at Fogo Island.

Lubrin beat out finalists Dominique Fortier, whose work Pale Shadows was translated by Rhonda Mullins, Miranda July (All Fours), Sarah Manguso (Liars), and Aube Rey Lescure (River East, River West) for the win.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong