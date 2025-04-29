The Mellon Foundation announces 'emergency funding' for humanities councils

The Mellon Foundation has announced $15 million in "emergency funding" for state humanities councils across the country. The support comes after the Department of Government Efficiency abruptly cancelled some $65 million in grants earlier this month, which affected museums, historic sites, literacy programs for veterans, book fairs and thousands of other cultural programs in every corner of the country.

In a statement, the Mellon Foundation said, "Without immediate intervention, many state councils face steep reductions—or even closure."

Mellon's $15 million will go to the Federation of State Humanities Councils which will then distribute the funds nationally. Federation president Phoebe Stein said the support will be an "enormous boost to re-stabilize what was previously a very healthy network."

Frank Aymami / Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities / Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities started a family reading program to boost literacy.

Stein said 41% of state councils are "in dire need" of funding.

"Some are looking at how they can retain staff. Others are thinking about repurposing programming," she said.

Stein said there has long been bipartisan support for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) which gives nearly half of its federal funding to state humanities councils. She added that humanities groups are talking to Congress about how to restore the funding that was cut by DOGE.

As states scramble to adjust to the funding cuts, the NEH announced millions in grants for artists to help create President Trump's National Garden of American Heroes.

This story was edited by Jennifer Vanasco

Copyright 2025 NPR