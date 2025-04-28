Conclave to choose the next pope starts May 7, Vatican says

Updated April 28, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

ROME — The conclave to elect the next pope will commence on May 7, according to the Vatican.

The decision was made at the Fifth General Congregation, held on Monday morning in the Vatican's Synod Hall. The conclave will take place in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, which will remain completely sealed off until the election is complete.

The afternoon the conclave begins, the cardinals participate in a procession to the Sistine Chapel. Once inside, each cardinal elector takes an oath in which they commit that if elected, he will faithfully fulfill the responsibility of the papal office.

They also pledge to maintain absolute secrecy, and to keep away from any external interference related to the election.

"They are not allowed to send or receive messages of any kind, receive newspapers or magazines of any nature, or follow radio or television broadcasts," according to the Vatican.

There are currently 135 cardinal electors eligible to vote in the conclave, though the number who will attend and vote is not yet confirmed.

In order to be elected pope, a two-thirds majority of electors present is required.

