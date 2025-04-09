To Your Health: Occupational Therapy Month

Building with blocks. Making toast. Holding a pen. Using a splint. An occupational therapy session can look very different depending on the needs of the person receiving therapy.

This is occupational therapy month. The Cleveland Clinic reminds us that the occupation in occupational therapy doesn’t necessarily mean your ability to work or do your job — although some people do use occupational therapy to help them get back to work after an injury. Occupation is a general term providers use to mean any of the daily tasks you do. The American Occupational Therapy Association states that Occupational therapy, or OT, promotes health, well-being, and participation. OT intervention uses everyday life activities in a variety of ways.

From adjusting to changes in how activities are completed, helping with learning and development, or recovering from an illness or event, during therapy, OT practitioners use evidence-based interventions to help people do the things they want and need to do. OT may be short-term or long-term. Occupational therapists and therapy assistants work with people of all ages in homes, communities, schools, and healthcare settings.