To Your Health: Stress Awareness Month

According to the American Institute of Stress, long-term stress can prove to be more than just a mental issue. From headaches to stomach disorders to depression – even very serious issues like stroke and heart disease can come as a result of stress.

April is National Stress Awareness Month. When you are placed in a stressful situation, specific stress hormones rush into your bloodstream leading to an increase in heart rate, blood pressure and glucose levels. This is helpful in emergency situations, but having this “rush” for extended periods of time can be dangerous.

Johns Hopkins University reminds us that stress is a normal and healthy reaction that occurs when we feel threatened, uncertain, or overwhelmed, and that even the smallest steps taken each day toward stress reduction can significantly improve mental and emotional well-being over time. Sometimes the stress in our lives is not something we have the power to change, so we have to try to recognize when we don’t have control and let it go.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest making sure you find time to unwind, especially outdoors. Connect with family or friends you can talk to. They also advise taking breaks from news and social media. It's good to be informed, but constant information about negative events can be upsetting. Take care of your body by eating well, getting enough sleep, and avoiding alcohol and other drugs.

