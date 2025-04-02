Consumer Handbook: Roof Inspections

As spring approaches, so do spring storms that may cause roof damage. After big storms, roofing companies may make the rounds in your neighborhood performing free inspections.

While legitimate businesses use this strategy to reach new customers, con artists or dishonest companies can also take advantage of it to get your business.

When a dishonest company calls or shows up at your door, they will usually say they were working on a neighbor’s home or that they just happened to notice your damaged roof. If you accept the free inspection, they may fabricate damage or show you photos of someone else’s damaged roof to gain your business.

So, how can you tell the bad actors apart from the rest? BBB recommends that you don’t make a snap decision on hiring a roofer, especially if they come to your door out of the blue. Research companies in advance and get multiple quotes.

How to avoid roofing inspection scams and hire a trusted company:

● Beware of unsolicited offers. Many scams begin with a contractor who “just happens to be in the area,” especially after a big storm, and notices your roof from the outside. Legitimate roofers may also be in the area after storms, so do your homework before hiring anyone.

● Research companies before you hire. Don’t hire a roofing company on the spot, especially if they contacted you unsolicited.

● Get multiple inspections. If you think your roof might be damaged after a storm, ask another reputable roofing company to come take a look and/or ask your insurance company to conduct an inspection. If multiple trusted sources confirm you need repairs, there’s more evidence for honesty. Filing a claim with your insurance for roofing damage and repairs goes on your insurance record, so it never hurts to be thorough before filing.

● Get multiple quotes. Ask at least three roofing companies for quotes based on the same requirements. Remember that the lowest bid isn’t always the best bid.

● Report scams. If you think you’ve encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker to help inform and protect others.