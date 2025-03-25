© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank’s passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: What May Have Been the Last River Boat Race on the Mississippi

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:04 AM CDT
The Bald Eagle

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the last of the unplanned and unscheduled steamboat races occurred on the Mississippi.

On the evening of September 5, 1923, the steam boat, The Capitol, went out of Cape on a moonlight excursion.

The Bald Eagle, one of the oldest river boats, was preparing for a late night departure for St. Louis.  At approximately 10:00 P.M., the Bald Eagle pulled out of Cape and headed north.  About a mile up river the two ships passed – passengers shouting, and the captains laying heavy on the whistles.

Near midnight the Bald Eagle encountered thick fog and tied up for the night on the Illinois shore.
By Sunday morning, September 6, the fog lifted, a bright sun shone, and the Capitol moved past the Bald Eagle.  Someone shouted, “Get up, we’re having a race,” and soon crew and passengers were on deck.  The captain screamed “More power!  More steam!” And smoke poured, bells rang, steam hissed, people yelled, some cried, and everyone was covered with soot.

The destination of both boats was Chester, Illinois, and the Bald Eagle moved slightly ahead, but spirits sank when a flag signaled animals to be picked up – in perhaps one of the fastest landings in river history, the crew ran down the gangplank, leaped to the shore and grabbed pigs and cows and carried or drug them aboard, and the Bald Eagle was back in the race.

It took miles, but the Bald Eagle crept by the Capitol, and, as the steam from the engines heaved a sigh of relief, the Bald Eagle eased up to the wharf in Chester – The Winner!

It may have been the last unplanned, unscheduled, river boat race on the Mississippi.
