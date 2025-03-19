Consumer Handbook: Wedding Vendors

Couples who got engaged during the holidays can look forward to spending their spring in a whirlwind of wedding planning, bridal shows, expos and consultations. But what happens when a wedding vendor doesn’t come through on their promises?

BBB often receives complaints about wedding-related businesses, including caterers, florists, DJs and photographers. Many complaints about wedding vendors involve delays or failures to provide the promised service.

Weddings are already stressful enough, and the last thing busy couples need is a business that can’t deliver on its promises. You can prevent unwanted surprises on your big day by researching vendors before you sign a contract.

Before choosing a vendor, BBB recommends learning more about past customers’ experiences and making sure you're clear on the vendor’s policies, timeline and fees.

Avoid these wedding planning pitfalls:

● Unexpected fees. Some caterers, hotels or reception venues charge extra for “plate splitting,” “cake-cutting,” or “corkage,” fees. Ask vendors about fees in advance.

● Dresses that don’t measure up. Brides have sent reports to BBB about bridal shops that order gowns in the wrong size or color, dresses that arrive too late for alterations, and alterations that aren’t completed on time. Make sure your order specifies new merchandise, sized to fit you and your bridesmaids. Give the shop your schedule in advance and follow up as deadlines approach.

● Musician switch. Don’t rely on a website, demo tape or phone conversation when hiring a band, musician or DJ. Make sure you hear the musicians in-person before you hire them and get a written commitment that includes the times they will play.

● Photographer issues. Couples sometimes report delays in receiving their wedding photos or videos. Before choosing your photographer, find out when and how the pictures will be delivered, how much time you will have to choose your favorites and whether other members of your family or wedding party will have access to them.

● Transportation problems. If you’re booking a limo or other transportation services, get all the details in writing and don’t pay the entire amount in advance.

● Floral changes. Fresh flowers are a perishable commodity, and the final arrangements may change depending on what’s available on your wedding day. Confirm a minimum size or number of stems in each bouquet or arrangement. Ask the florist how they handle last-minute substitutions and charges.

Find trusted wedding vendors:

● Get it in writing. Get written contracts for all services and read them carefully before signing. The contract should outline what services the business will provide, the timeline, any guarantees, cancellation policies and refund policies.

● Don't pay in full up front. It's common for wedding vendors to require a deposit, which is often nonrefundable. However, you generally shouldn’t have to pay the full cost up front for services that haven’t yet been rendered. You should also have recourse if the service isn’t provided as promised – pay with a credit card so you can dispute charges if needed.

● Follow up. Avoid unpleasant surprises on your wedding day by contacting vendors to confirm all services one or two weeks prior to the event.