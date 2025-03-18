© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank’s passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: The Missouri Origins of Texas

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:15 AM CDT
Southeast Missouri State University
Moses Austin made his fortune in Missouri's lead belt, and is buried in Potosi.

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the territory Americans know as Texas began – from its origins in Southeast Missouri.

In 1796 a young man from Connecticut left his home and moved west in response to stories of vast quantities of lead in the Missouri country.  With a large land grant from the Spanish government, Moses Austin initiated the Missouri lead industry and established a number of mining communities with essential roads, bridges, stores, mills, and labor.

The geographic center of this early Missouri mining industry was in the vicinity of Potosi, named for the Bolivian mining center of Potosi.  The outlet for the tons of lead produced in this region was Herculaneum on the Mississippi River and by 1817 a very wealthy Moses Austin turned his mines over to his son Stephen and moved to Herculaneum.

The economic panic of 1819 significantly impacted the Austin wealth and in 1821 Moses Austin traveled to Spanish Texas where he received permission to bring 300 American families to the area, the first grant permitting Americans to move into what would become Texas. But, on his return to his home in Missouri, Austin became ill and died.  Today Moses Austin rests in the City Cemetery in Potosi, Missouri.

Following the death of his father, Stephen F. Austin took over the grant and by 1825 had 300 American families identified in Texas history as “The Old Three Hundred,” into the Mexican province of Coahuila. By 1829 Austin had an additional 900 families in the region, and American Texas was born. In 1836 -  the year of the Alamo - “The Father of Texas,” Stephen F. Austin died and is buried in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

It was in 1821 that the American migration that resulted in the origins of Texas began and it originated in Southeast Missouri.

It seems like Almost Yesterday. 
Tags
Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
