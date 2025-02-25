© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'American Dirt'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

“One of the first bullets comes in through the open window above the toilet where Luca is standing. He doesn’t immediately understand that it’s a bullet at all, and it’s only luck that it doesn’t strike him between the eyes. The wash of bullets that follows is loud, booming, and thudding, clack-clacking with helicopter speed. There is a raft of screams, too, but that noise is short-lived.”

Those are the opening lines to Jeanine Cummins novel American Dirt. Luca is eight years old, and only because he and his mother Lydia are in the bathroom do they survive the slaughtering of fifteen family members by a drug cartel. His journalist father published a story about the drug lord Javier that resulted in the murders.

Before she knew his profession, Lydia had developed a friendship with Javier, who frequented her bookstore. With no time to mourn their family, Lydia and Luca must run from their home in Acapulco north to the United States to seek refuge with family in Arizona. It’s a journey of several thousand miles, first by foot, then by hopping on and oﬀ La Bestia (the trains that move cargo north), and finally with a mule who leads them through the heartless desert for several days. Along the way they make friends with others who are traveling north for their own reasons, either jobs or safety.

This is an incredibly well written, heart-wrenching novel, based on facts. In the author’s note, Cummins says, “In 2017, a migrant died every twenty-one hours along the United States-Mexico border.” If you want to understand what drives people to risk their lives to come to the United States, then you must read American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins.
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
