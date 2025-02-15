Bonus Episode: The Aphasia Choir

There are at least two million people in America who have thoughts and ideas they can't put into words.

People who have had strokes or traumatic brain injuries often live with aphasia: difficulty using language — both written and spoken.

But music mostly originates in the undamaged hemisphere of the brain, and people with aphasia can often sing. Today in our bonus episode, in partnership with the podcast Rumble Strip, we meet a member of The Aphasia Choir of Vermont.

