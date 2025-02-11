© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank’s passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: General James T. Conway

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published February 11, 2025 at 11:40 AM CST
Commandant of the Marine Corps
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that James T. Conway was the 34th Commandant of the United States Martine Corp and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. On October 22, 2010, General Conway turned over his position to James F. Amos, and received his third Distinguished Service Medal from Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

General Conway was born and raised in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas and graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, from which he graduated in 1969 with a degree in Psychology and membership in the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

While at Southeast, Conway met Annette Drury from Ste. Genevieve, and from that time their lives have been closely associated with the U.S. Marine Corps. They have three children. Their two sons are officers in the Corps, and their daughter is married to a Marine Corps officer and helicopter pilot.

General Conway’s career as a Marine officer covers forty years, from his commission in 1970 to his role as Commandant and Four-Star General.

In their book on the Iraq War, authors Murray and Scales describe Conway as “big, bluff, well read, and well educated.” The authors identify Conway as representing “all that was best about the new United States Marine Corps.” British officers identified him “as a character that John Wayne could have played” and they valued “the moral support and friendship he offered their officers and soldiers alike.”

He commanded the First Marine Expeditionary Force during two combat tours in Iraq, with 60,000 troops under his command. This young man from Southeast Missouri is one of America’s greatest military leaders.
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
