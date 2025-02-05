© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Go Red for Women

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

Women who think they're healthy often misread the symptoms of a heart attack because they don’t think it could happen to them. The symptoms of heart attack can also be misread because they can be different for women than men. Even though heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, women often chalk up the symptoms to less life-threatening conditions like acid reflux, the flu, or normal aging. Women may not have chest pain during a heart attack or describe chest pain in different ways. For some, it may feel more like pressure. For others, it can be a tightness. What's important for women to remember is that if something feels wrong, they should seek help.

Go Red for Women celebrates Wear Red Day on the First Friday in February. How should you mark this occasion? In addition to wearing red, you might take this opportunity to go for a walk or just make sure you get up from your desk and move throughout the day. You could try a new heart-healthy recipe. It might be the perfect day to learn hands-only CPR.

However, the American Heart Association urges everyone to remember that supporting women’s health isn’t just important on a certain day or month. We need to raise our voices about cardiovascular disease being a woman’s greatest health threat all year long.

Go Red in February and then find ways to support your health and well-being every day, in ways that work for you.

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
