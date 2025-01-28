Martin's Must-Reads: 'Breath of the Dragon'

Full disclosure…this week’s book is very diﬀerent than my usual selections. It might help to know that I have always loved a good action movie.

If you, too, love a good fantasy/action novel, then you’ll love Breath of the Dragon by Shannon Lee and Fonda Lee. In the prologue two Aspect warriors have come to claim one six-year-old twin boy and take him to fulfill his destiny as a warrior. He has a small patch of dragon scales that mark him with a special gift. But his twin Jun, who has always wanted to be a warrior is devastated at being left behind. In chapter one, Jun is now sixteen, and he and his father have moved from the West to the East side of the kingdom. Every six years, there’s a contest to determine who will be the next Guardian of the Scroll of Heaven. Jun has always dreamt of being the Guardian and stows away on a wagon to make his way to the capitol. The wagon is owned by an old blind flutist and a young dancer traveling as an entertainment duo. Jun soon learns that there is more to them than meets the eye.

The Guardian is second only to the fourteen-year-old emperor. Third in command is the evil General Cobu who wants to control the kingdom and start a war with the West. A day before the Guardian contest begins, he changes the rules of the contest to be one of life or death and enters his own champion, a very formidable fighter.

The authors are Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, and Fonda Lee an award-winning Fantasy writer. One of their fans wrote this is “a marvelous tale of war, family and revolution…a contemporary spin on the kung fu novel that also features at its heart an unforgettable young fighter.”

If you’re looking for a martial arts fantasy novel, then you must read Breath of the Dragon by Shannon Lee and Fonda Lee.