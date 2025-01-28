© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Breath of the Dragon'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

Full disclosure…this week’s book is very diﬀerent than my usual selections. It might help to know that I have always loved a good action movie.

If you, too, love a good fantasy/action novel, then you’ll love Breath of the Dragon by Shannon Lee and Fonda Lee. In the prologue two Aspect warriors have come to claim one six-year-old twin boy and take him to fulfill his destiny as a warrior. He has a small patch of dragon scales that mark him with a special gift. But his twin Jun, who has always wanted to be a warrior is devastated at being left behind. In chapter one, Jun is now sixteen, and he and his father have moved from the West to the East side of the kingdom. Every six years, there’s a contest to determine who will be the next Guardian of the Scroll of Heaven. Jun has always dreamt of being the Guardian and stows away on a wagon to make his way to the capitol. The wagon is owned by an old blind flutist and a young dancer traveling as an entertainment duo. Jun soon learns that there is more to them than meets the eye.

The Guardian is second only to the fourteen-year-old emperor. Third in command is the evil General Cobu who wants to control the kingdom and start a war with the West. A day before the Guardian contest begins, he changes the rules of the contest to be one of life or death and enters his own champion, a very formidable fighter.

The authors are Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, and Fonda Lee an award-winning Fantasy writer. One of their fans wrote this is “a marvelous tale of war, family and revolution…a contemporary spin on the kung fu novel that also features at its heart an unforgettable young fighter.”

If you’re looking for a martial arts fantasy novel, then you must read Breath of the Dragon by Shannon Lee and Fonda Lee.
Tags
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin