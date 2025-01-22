© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Dandruff vs. Dry Scalp

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published January 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

If you’re discovering white flakes on your shoulders this winter and it isn’t snowing, you might be tempted to grab a bottle of dandruff-controlling shampoo. However, that might be the worst thing you can do if what you actually have is a dry scalp.

Dr. Mona Gahara, a clinical professor of dermatology, says one way to think about the difference between the two conditions is that “Dandruff is coming from inside the body, and with dry scalp, there’s something on the outside that’s causing it to happen.” In the winter, that something on the outside is usually the weather. Cold and dry air damages the protective layer of the scalp and removes its natural moisture. Spending more time with indoor heating and turning up the heat in our showers further strips moisture, leading to flakiness, itchiness, and discomfort.

Dandruff, on the other hand, is a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis caused by too much skin oil, or sebum, in the oil glands and hair follicle, or a type of yeast found on the skin called Malassezia. Shampoos used to treat dandruff can be very drying…which is why they are the wrong choice if what you have is dry scalp.

Your hairdresser can usually tell the difference and advise you whether you need to use a moisturizing treatment or a dandruff treatment. Consult your doctor if your itch isn’t letting up or your scalp becomes irritated or swollen.

Resources
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a43098805/dandruff-vs-dry-scalp/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=mgu_ga_ghk_md_pmx_hybd_mix_us_19597983321&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAkJO8BhCGARIsAMkswyi-dqXnZNV-YZp3uBFMdOO7GT57OfoGUl1nSwf2DtG1gqLamFIpmxkaAgQCEALw_wcB

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/dandruff/symptoms-causes/syc-20353850

Special thanks to Joseph West, hair stylist at La Dolce Vita Salon in Cape Girardeau and former National Redken Educator, for his contributions to this story.
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs