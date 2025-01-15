Consumer Handbook: Hassle-Free Returns

Better Business Bureau® advises shoppers returning or exchanging gifts to check return policies before heading back to the stores this year.

Holiday returns can be more complicated than usual. Many stores have unique return policies and often adjust them for the holiday season. Many retailers are also adopting new return policies– 33% of retailers now offer “returnless” or “keep it” policies.

While you can’t change the fact that returns are sometimes a pain, you can make the process a little easier by preparing as much as possible.

BBB’s tips for hassle-free returns:

• Remember that online returns might have different policies. You can typically find a return policy on the seller’s website. Find out whether the store will deduct shipping costs or restocking fees from the price of your returned item. Some online retailers offer a “keep it” policy, where you receive a refund but don’t ship the item back to the retailer.

• Know the rules for returning gifts without a receipt. Returning gifts without a receipt can be tricky. Without a receipt, most retailers offer store credit or an exchange rather than a full refund to your original method of payment, especially if the item is marked down or on clearance.

• Don’t assume that regular return policies apply to sale or clearance items. Stores often consider sale or clearance items to be final sale, so ask before buying.

• Ask about restocking fees. Some stores charge a restocking or "open box" fee for returns, particularly for electronic products or big-ticket items.

• Watch out for return scams. Be on the lookout for fraudulent return policies or suspicious third-party return services that promise to handle the process for you. Always go to the official website for the business or a brick-and-mortar location to process your returns.

• Time returns wisely. Return lines can be long after the holidays, but don’t wait too long to return items. Pick a time when the store is less likely to be crowded. Be considerate to customer service clerks. If you are a regular customer or have a store credit account, politely mention that as you discuss return options – stores are usually willing to accommodate loyal customers.