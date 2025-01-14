Pete Hegseth, Trump's defense secretary pick, grilled at contentious Senate hearing

Updated January 14, 2025 at 13:59 PM ET

Who: Pete Hegseth

Hegseth, 44, served in the infantry and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge.

Nominated for: secretary of defense

You might know him from: Fox and Friends Weekend Co-Host, Fox News Channel

He faces questions about allegations of financial mismanagement, possible alcohol abuse issues and a payment to a woman after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.

Democrats question his qualifications to lead massive government agency.

Members are expected to press Hegseth on his positions on women in combat.

What does this role do: The defense secretary oversees the U.S. armed forces, second only to the president as the commander in chief, and is a senior member of the Cabinet.

Democratic ranking member cites 'alarming' allegations

Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and former Fox News host, faced intense criticism early on in his public hearing Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services committee to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary.

Ranking member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who's previously voted for Hegseth's predecessors in the first Trump administration, said Hegseth lacks "the character and composure and competence to hold the position of secretary of defense."

He said he doesn't think Hegseth is qualified to meet the "overwhelming demands of this job," and cited ongoing geopolitical threats including China's undermining of U.S. interests, Russia's war against Ukraine that threatens "the entire global order" and the continuing violence in the Middle East.

Reed listed his concerns about Hegseth's personal philosophy, his limited management experience and reports about his role leading the political advocacy group Veterans for Freedom.

"In each year you were in charge, expenses far exceeded revenues, until the organization teetered on bankruptcy and had to be merged with another group," he said.

Reed also referenced Hegseth's book The War on Warriors, where he questioned whether the Geneva Conventions should be followed, and his book American Crusade, where he wrote that those on the left are "not mere political opponents" but "foes."

"I would ask that you explain why servicemembers and civilians who do not share your political opinions can trust that they will not be targeted during your tenure," Reed said.

Reed also acknowledged allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct.

Previous staffers at Concerned Veterans for America have made allegations of Hegseth drinking on the job, fiscal mismanagement and inappropriate conduct with staff. Former colleagues at Fox News have also alleged he acted inappropriately when he was drinking.

Reed said he finds the allegations "extremely alarming."

Hegseth has pledged to reverse "woke policies" at the Pentagon and to refocus the military on readiness.

Reed said the military is both more diverse than ever before and more lethal than it's ever been.

"I hope you will explain why you believe such diversity is making the military weak, and how you propose to 'undo' that without undermining military leadership and harming readiness, recruitment, and retention," he said.

Hegseth addresses allegations of misconduct

The chairman of the Committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., acknowledged the allegations against Hegseth in his opening remarks.

"Regarding his personal conduct, Mr. Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time," he said. "It is noteworthy that the vast majority of the accusations leveled at Mr. Hegseth have come from anonymous sources."

Wicker added: "Admittedly, this nomination is unconventional. The nominee is unconventional, just like that New York developer who wrote down the escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president.

"That may be what makes Mr. Hegseth an excellent choice," Wicker said, saying Hegseth would "inject a new warrior ethos into the Pentagon" and "bring energy and fresh ideas to shake up the bureaucracy."

Hegseth referred to the various accusations as a "coordinated smear campaign orchestrated in the media."

He said people reached out to him saying they spoke with reporters who didn't print their quotes, and blasted the use of anonymous sources.

"A small handful of anonymous sources were allowed to drive a smear campaign and agenda about me, because our left wing media in America today, sadly, doesn't care about the truth," he said.

Allison Robbert / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Pete Hegseth, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14.

"I'm not a perfect person, but redemption is real, and God forged me in ways that I know I'm prepared for."

Early GOP concerns about drinking and allegations about behavior

In the weeks following his nomination in mid-November, Hegseth's nomination appeared to be on shaky ground. Senate Republicans openly expressed concerns about a potential drinking problem, previous statements about women serving in combat and allegations of sexual misconduct. Some news outlets reported the transition was reviewing back up nominees for the post as the questions swirled.

Hegseth has denied an assault allegation, but he secured a nondisclosure agreement and paid the woman in a settlement, his lawyer has said. Hegseth told Megyn Kelly on her podcast in December he would forgo all alcohol if he is confirmed as defense secretary.

Hegseth's prospects improved once Trump backed him publicly in his first post-election broadcast interview, invited him to the Army-Navy game last month and urged GOP lawmakers to get in line. In recent weeks, Trump allies targeted wavering Republicans in a pressure campaign including threats to recruit primary challengers to run against anyone who opposed him. Trump supporters have also dismissed news reports about his past behavior, saying the information has come primarily from anonymous sources.

No Senate Republican is publicly opposing Hegseth, but some like Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have signaled that the public hearing will be crucial.

Hegseth made a point to smooth things over with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, an Army combat veteran who serves on the Senate Armed Services panel. Ernst appeared to have remaining concerns after an initial meeting with Hegseth. She later released a statement suggesting that Hegseth shifted his views on womens' roles in the military. Other GOP senators said Hegseth committed to not touching alcohol if he was confirmed to the post.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has repeatedly emphasized that all of Trump's nominees will get a fair process. He told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Friday about Hegseth: "I think he's got a path" to be confirmed.

Democrats are saying they plan to press Hegseth on a range of issues including his experience to lead a department with 3 million employees, news reports about mismanagement at a non-profit he led, and an incident of alleged sexual misconduct.

Democrats signal questions about qualifications

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the post is "arguably the most important position in the entire Cabinet." He said Hegseth's background was "deeply troubling," and he could expect the hearing to be "tough but respectful, candid but fair."

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told reporters he was reviewing the questionnaire that Hegseth submitted to the panel. "The personal stuff aside — it's a hard job; I think it's one of the hardest jobs on the planet and I'm very interested in hearing what he has to say about his experience in his adult life, in his career that has prepared him for this position."

Kelly noted that the Trump transition agreed to share the FBI's background check of Hegseth with Chairman Roger Wicker and the top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., but he said he wanted to review it and he and other Democrats pressed for it to be made more widely available.

"There have been exceptions made in the past, and I think this is a situation where they should make an exception."

Wicker, the chair of the Armed Services panel, met with Hegseth in early December and expressed support for Trump's nominees.

