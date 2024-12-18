Consumer Handbook: Top Scams of the Holidays

As the year winds down, Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) is writing its naughty list of the top holiday scams.

People handle a lot of money during the holidays, whether they’re buying gifts, traveling or donating to charities. That means extra opportunities for scammers to cut into your holiday cheer. Our list of 12 holiday scams is based on holiday season reports to BBB from consumers.

The good news is that a few simple precautions can help you avoid the scams that made our list this year. In particular: Be wary of social media ads or direct messages about discounted items, holiday events, job opportunities and donation requests. It’s a red flag if someone asks you to make a payment or donation in an unusual way, like wire transfer or prepaid card.

BBB’s Top Scams of the Holidays:

1. Misleading social media ads. BBB Scam Tracker receives frequent reports of people paying for items that they never receive, getting charged monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving an item that is counterfeit or different from the one advertised.

2. Social media gift exchanges. You might know this one as “Secret Sister.” These gift exchanges are essentially illegal pyramid schemes. Participants are asked to share their personal information or their friends’ to be part of a “pay-it-forward" gift exchange with strangers.

3. Holiday apps. There are plenty of apps where children can video chat live with Santa, light the menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, track his sleigh on Christmas Eve or relay their holiday wish lists. Before downloading any apps, read reviews and check the privacy policy to learn what information the app will collect. Be wary of free apps that sometimes have in-app purchases or extra ads.

4. Fake toll collection texts. If you’re planning to travel this holiday season, watch out for fake road toll collection texts, which have been on the rise this year. In this con, scammers impersonate a state road tollway collection service. If you receive a text, don’t click the link. Instead, verify your balance with the legitimate toll agency.

5. Free gift cards. Scammers have been known to send bulk phishing emails asking for personal information to receive gift cards. If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it or click any links. Instead, mark it as spam or junk and delete it.

6. Temporary holiday jobs. Employment scams were the riskiest scam for people ages 18-44 in 2023. If you’re looking for seasonal work this holiday season, keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true – they could be scams designed to steal money or personal information from applicants.

7. Impostor scams. Impostor scams can take many forms, especially during the holiday season when people are purchasing and returning gifts. Be on the lookout for fake, lookalike retail websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases or sharing private information.

8. Fake charities. The last few weeks of the year are a busy time for charitable donations. Be on the lookout for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be individuals in need. Avoid spur-of-the-moment donations to unfamiliar charities.

9. Fake shipping notifications. This is one of the busiest shipping seasons of the year, and it’s easy to lose track of your packages. Scammers use this surge to send phishing emails and texts about package deliveries with links that may steal your personal information or download malware onto your device.

10. Advent calendars. In past years, BBB has received reports about advent calendar ads on social media not delivering as promised. Some customers never received their calendars, and others received inferior products or incomplete orders. Research and read reviews before you buy.

11. Holiday wish list items. Low-priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing and electronics are almost always counterfeits and knockoffs. The same applies to popular toys. This year, the Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll, Barbies, Bluey toys, and brain teasers and puzzles are some of the items in high demand. Be very cautious if purchasing popular toys from resellers.

12. Puppy scams. Experts say that 80% of sponsored pet advertisements online may be fake. If you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend for the holidays, be sure to see the pet in person before making a purchase.