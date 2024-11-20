Consumer Handbook: November is 'Thank a Business' Month

This November, help a business near you and let them know if they've done a great job.

Looking for creative ways to thank a business? BBB recommends six ways to show your appreciation:

1. Leave a customer review. Customer experiences matter to businesses! Leave a customer review on an online review site to share your customer experience with the business. This can help the business attract new customers and grow its online presence.

2. Refer your family and friends. Is someone you know in need of a new roof? Maybe your friends are in need of a new restaurant for dinner reservation. Word of mouth is powerful! Referring and recommending businesses to your family and friends is an easy and impactful way to encourage others to support a business you love.

3. Connect and engage on social media. Follow your favorite business on social media and like, comment, and share their content. You can also tag the business in a post sharing your customer experience. Social media engagement can help a business boost its visibility and gain new followers (who may end up being new customers!)

4. Make a purchase. Whether you plan to visit in person or shop online, making a purchase is a direct way to show your support for a business. With the holiday season approaching, get creative and do some of your holiday shopping at your favorite local businesses and retailers. This is a great way to not only support the business but also refer your family and friends!

5. Leave a generous tip. If you want to thank your favorite local coffee shop or restaurant, consider leaving an extra tip for their employees.

6. Participate in special promotions or events. Is your favorite business hosting an event or running a special promotion? Get involved! Joining in on the fun may encourage others to support the business, too.