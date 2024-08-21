To Your Health: National Breastfeeding Month

The Healthy People 2030 Breastfeeding Objectives are to Increase the proportion of infants who are breastfed exclusively through 6 months of age and to increase the proportion of infants who are breastfed at 1 year. The Surgeon General of the United States reports that breast milk is uniquely suited to babies’ nutritional needs and protects against many illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.

August is National Breastfeeding Month.

The U.S. Breastfeeding Committee states, “The 2024 theme, Nourish, Sustain, Thrive, will shine a light on why protecting, promoting, and supporting lactation is so important for the human life cycle, honor the incredible work that organizations are doing to make the world a little more friendly for new parents and families, and highlight how individuals, funders, and policymakers can contribute to a strong and sustainable lactation field.”

Southeast Missouri State University is working to make campus a little more friendly for students, faculty, and staff who are nursing. With the help of a grant from the Cape Girardeau Zonta Club and Higher Education Emergency Relief funds, lactation rooms were upgraded in Academic Hall room 211, Kent Library room 419, Dempster Hall room 119, and at Houck Stadium. In addition, two nursing pods will be installed on River Campus and the University Center this fall.

Resources:

https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/data/facts.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK52687/

https://www.usbreastfeeding.org/national-breastfeeding-month.html https://semo.edu/news/2024/07/semo-enhances-support-for-nursing-mothers.html

https://www.womenshealth.gov/its-only-natural/addressing-breastfeeding-myths/incredible-facts