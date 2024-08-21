© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: National Breastfeeding Month

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published August 21, 2024 at 11:30 AM CDT

The Healthy People 2030 Breastfeeding Objectives are to Increase the proportion of infants who are breastfed exclusively through 6 months of age and to increase the proportion of infants who are breastfed at 1 year. The Surgeon General of the United States reports that breast milk is uniquely suited to babies’ nutritional needs and protects against many illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.

August is National Breastfeeding Month.

The U.S. Breastfeeding Committee states, “The 2024 theme, Nourish, Sustain, Thrive, will shine a light on why protecting, promoting, and supporting lactation is so important for the human life cycle, honor the incredible work that organizations are doing to make the world a little more friendly for new parents and families, and highlight how individuals, funders, and policymakers can contribute to a strong and sustainable lactation field.”

Southeast Missouri State University is working to make campus a little more friendly for students, faculty, and staff who are nursing. With the help of a grant from the Cape Girardeau Zonta Club and Higher Education Emergency Relief funds, lactation rooms were upgraded in Academic Hall room 211, Kent Library room 419, Dempster Hall room 119, and at Houck Stadium. In addition, two nursing pods will be installed on River Campus and the University Center this fall.

Resources:
https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/data/facts.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK52687/

https://www.usbreastfeeding.org/national-breastfeeding-month.htmlhttps://semo.edu/news/2024/07/semo-enhances-support-for-nursing-mothers.html

https://www.womenshealth.gov/its-only-natural/addressing-breastfeeding-myths/incredible-facts
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs