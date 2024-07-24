Every week, join Sydney Waters as she helps you navigate life as a smart consumer. You'll cover everything in avoiding the latest scams, including phishing emails, medical equipment fraud, understanding layaway, hiring a reputable tax preparer, and even digital spring cleaning. Add to your toolbox and flip through your Consumer Handbook Thursdays during NPR’s Morning Edition at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., only on KRCU.
Consumer Handbook: Booking Vacation Packages
Between booking flights, hotels, a rental car, and things to do, planning a vacation can get stressful. It’s one reason many travelers turn to vacation packages, which bundle multiple aspects of your trip and may even help you plan your daily itinerary.
To get the best deal and avoid unpleasant surprises, BBB recommends the following tips when booking a vacation package:
- Be flexible to get the best deal. Getting a better value for your vacation package is easier if you can be flexible with your dates. This is also true if you’re flexible with your destination. Is your heart set on Cancun, but it’s outside your budget? Why not consider a travel package that takes you to a lesser-known beach in Mexico? The same goes for airport choices. Being open to departing from any nearby airport at any day or time might save you hundreds of dollars.
- Read the fine print. Always read and re-read the fine print when booking a vacation package to ensure you know exactly what is included and what isn’t. Airfare and your hotel might be included in the price, but what about land transfers, tips, activities, amenities, and food?
- Check the refund and cancellation policies. Get to know how cancellations and refunds are handled if your trip is interrupted by illness, bad weather, or other unforeseen events. You’ll find this information in the fine print as well. This information may be especially important to you if you are booking your trip very far in advance.
- Think about loyalty points and travel rewards. If you travel regularly, you might want to earn points through a loyalty program you use or redeem travel rewards for your next trip. This isn’t always possible when booking vacation packages. However, it might be if you book a vacation package through the company you get rewards from. For example, if you have plenty of sky miles saved up through your favorite airline’s loyalty program or your credit card, try booking a vacation package through them.
- Beware of "free" travel offers. Did you receive a phone call, email, or mailer offering you a free cruise or vacation package? There's likely a catch, like being required to attend a travel exhibit or travel excursion to redeem your "free" offer. The vacation will likely not be entirely free either, as you'll be responsible for paying taxes and other transportation fees.
- Work with a reputable travel agency. Travel companies and travel agents may be able to help you find the perfect vacation package that fits your timeline and budget.