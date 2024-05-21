© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Almost Yesterday: The New Sound of Riverboat Jazz

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:20 AM CDT
Cape Girardeau musicians Jess Stacy and Peg Meyer became part of the movement that led to the transition of Dixieland jazz to swing.
Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau musicians Jess Stacy and Peg Meyer became part of the movement that led to the transition of Dixieland jazz to swing.

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a new musical sound came up the Mississippi from the south.  It moved north with the orchestras of the river excursion boats.  Thus, Cape Girardeau was among the first communities in the nation to receive this new music.

Almost all large cities on the inland waterways had excursion boats that remained in the community from Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September.  During the day the boats would take special excursions or picnic tours, followed by night time moonlight dances.  There were other excursion boats that moved up and down the great rivers, stopping at various communities to do one-day or one-night events.

There were also packet boats that made regular stops at specific locations.  These vessels hauled freight, livestock and passengers.

Almost all of these steamers had musical groups that entertained passengers during meals and provided music for evening dances.  In 1921 two young men from Cape Girardeau, Jess Stacy and Raymond F. “Peg” Meyer, joined The Harvey Berry Band out of Davenport, Iowa, and spent the entire season on The Majestic, one of the largest of the excursion boats, performing in virtually every river town.

On occasion, they visited with and heard others perform, including twenty-year old Louis Armstrong playing with Fate Marable’s great orchestra.

Here, in the summers of 1921 and 1922, according to “Peg” Meyer, Riverboat Jazz was born, a variation that transformed the early Dixieland style into the smooth flowing sound of the 1930s and 40s, known as “Swing.”
Tags
Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Frank Nickell
Related Content
  • A Confederate General planned to attack St. Louis in an effort to draw Union forces away from Atlanta. The two sides met at the small mining town of Pilot Knob for a brief but bloody battle.
    Almost Yesterday: The Battle of Pilot Knob
    Frank Nickell
    It seems like Almost Yesterday that Union troops under General William Tecumseh Sherman were moving south against Atlanta. General Kirby Smith, Commander of the Confederate Trans-Mississippi Department, saw Missouri as a place to strike a blow at the Union by making a direct threat upon St. Louis.
  • Almost Yesterday: The Hill-Burton Act
    Frank Nickell
    It seems like Almost Yesterday that Congress passed the “Hospital Survey and Construction Act” which became Public Law 725. This act provided funds to hospitals, nursing homes, and chronic care facilities, which had declined during the Great Depression and World War II.