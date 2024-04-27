Photos: Take a look at campus protests around the country

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken root at dozens of U.S. college campuses.

Some have stayed peaceful. Some turned chaotic and have included student arrests.

Photojournalists at NPR member stations have been documenting the protests around the country this week.

Take a look:

California

Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED UC Berkeley Student Yahya Ahmed prays at the UC Berkeley Gaza Solidarity Encampment in front of Sproul Hall on Apr. 23, 2024.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., on April 25, 2024, calling for the university to divest from Israel. The rally took place during Stanford's Admit Weekend, a time for incoming students to tour the university.

Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED UC Berkeley students gather at the UC Berkeley Gaza Solidarity Encampment in front of Sproul Hall on Apr. 23, 2024.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED A pro-Israel counter-protester waves an Israel flag during a pro-Palestinian march through the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., on April 25, 2024, calling for the university to divest from Israel. The rally took place during Stanford's Admit Weekend, a time for incoming students to tour the university.

Texas

Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT Law enforcement form a barrier while arresting students taking part in a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest on April 24, 2024, at the University of Texas at Austin.

Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT A protestor holds a sign reading 'Jews For A Free Palestine' during a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest on April 25, 2024, at the University of Texas at Austin.

Michael Minasi / KUT / KUT Law enforcement arrest students taking part in a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest on April 24, 2024, at the University of Texas at Austin.

Georgia

Matthew Pearson / WABE / WABE Arrests are made as Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Partrol order Pro-Palestinian and "Cop City" protesters to disperse from the quad on Emory University campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Matthew Pearson / WABE / WABE An Atlanta Police officer fires pepper pellets onto the ground as Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol order Pro-Palestinian and "Cop City" protesters to disperse from the quad on Emory University campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Matthew Pearson / WABE / WABE Arrests are made as Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Partrol order Pro-Palestinian and "Cop City" protesters to disperse from the quad on Emory University campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Matthew Pearson / WABE / WABE An encampment set up by pro-Palestinian and 'Cop City' protesters on Emory University's campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Matthew Pearson / WABE / WABE A protester talks on the phone after being exposed to pepper spray and tear gas on the campus of Emory University on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy the University Yard of The George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday. A person with an Israeli flag argued with the group of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and had to be escorted away and into a university building by GWU police.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy the University Yard of The George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Demonstrators pause for evening prayer during student-led protests and occupation of University Yard of The George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Connecticut

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public A University of Connecticut student is arrested during a rally on campus calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. More than 150 people attended the event April 25, 2024.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public As the sun sets, Muslim protestors pray during a rally on campus at the University of Connecticut calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. One person was arrested as several hundred people attended the event April 25, 2024.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Radio / Connecticut Public Radio Yale students stage a protest in an intersection in downtown New Haven on April 22, 2024 after police cleared an encampment outside the Beinecke library, where Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had staged tents for three nights calling for the school to divest its endowment from weapon manufacturers they say play a role in Israel's war in Gaza.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Radio / Connecticut Public Radio New Haven activist Norm Clement walks with a Palestinian flag in front of hundreds of Yale students, who shut down an intersection in downtown New Haven on April 22, 2024 after police cleared an encampment and arrested 45 students outside the Beinecke library.

Colorado

Kevin Beatty / Denverite / Denverite Auraria Police arrest protesters advocating for the end of Israel's offensive in Gaza after they occupied the Tivoli Quad and refused to leave on April 26, 2024.

Kevin Beatty / Denverite / Denverite Yelling protesters seen in the reflection of a Denver Police officer assisting in the arrests of protesters advocating for the end of Israel's offensive in Gaza, by occupying the Auraria Campus' Tivoli Quad on April 26, 2024.

Kevin Beatty / Denverite / Denverite Denver law enforcement removed and arrested protesters on April 26, 2024 on the Auraria Campus.

Kevi Beatty / Denverite / Denverite Men pray while police arrest protesters nearby.