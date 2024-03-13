Consumer Handbook: Tips for Buying a Wedding or Special Occasion Dress

Shopping for the perfect dress is crucial to a wedding or prom. But like many purchases with a big price tag – and high stakes – a lot can go wrong. Buying a wedding dress or prom dress can come with unexpected expenses, delayed orders, surprise policies, and unwanted stress before a big event.

Follow this advice to ensure that dress shopping goes smoothly:



Experts recommend buying a wedding dress six to nine months before the big day. You don't need as much time for prom or another special occasion, but experts recommend starting a few months ahead. Delivery and alterations can take time, and spring is a busy season for seamstresses. The more time you have, the more you can compare shops and the less rushed and stressed you'd feel. Be clear about your budget: Be upfront so your salesperson shows you dresses in your price range. You don't want to fall in love with a dress only to find its way over your budget.

Brides have complained to BBB that their dresses arrived too late for alterations. Be very clear about schedules and leave extra time to resolve any issues. Take your dress home: Promptly pick up your dress after your alterations are finished. You can't control what happens at the store where you found a prom dress or wedding dress - it might even go out of business - so the safest place for your dress is at your home (or the place you will be dressing on the big day).

Want to rent? Do your homework: Renting a dress is an increasingly popular option for proms and other special events. Be sure to start early because popular styles and sizes will sell out.

What to look for when buying a gown online:

Some online sellers offer gowns that look like designer dresses for a fraction of the price. Buyers expect these dresses to be low-cost replicas, but BBB often hears that the dresses that arrive need to be more fitting and constructed from better-quality materials. If you’ve decided to buy a wedding dress or prom dress online, keep the following tips in mind:

