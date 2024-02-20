© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Almost Yesterday: A football legend in New Madrid, Southeast, and Calgary

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published February 20, 2024 at 1:22 PM CST
Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson
Southeast Missouri State University
Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson

It seems like Almost Yesterday that Kelvin “Earthquake” Anderson burst on the football scene at Southeast Missouri State University. The date was September 5, 1992 and the opponent was rival Murray State University.

From the opening kick-off Anderson was, in the words of a student reporter, “electrifying.” In this, his first college game, Anderson carried the ball 23 times, gained 222 yards, and scored two touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was 96 yards, the longest scoring run in school history. He missed the single-game rushing record by only 32 yards. It was a stunning performance for the young man from New Madrid Central High School.

Anderson’s entire first year was remarkable. He ended the season holding the Southeast record for most yards gained in a single season, and was among the national leaders in yards gained by a running back.

Although his second and third year achievements were strong, they never quite matched that first year. By the end of his senior year he held several Southeast rushing records, and was on a number of NCAA Division 1-AA All-American teams.

Known by his teammates and fans as “Earthquake” Anderson due to his New Madrid origins and the explosive way in which he carried the ball, Anderson joined the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 1996. In his first season he won the Rookie of the Year Award. He became the first player in Canadian professional football to gain more than 1,000 yards in eight consecutive seasons.

The best ball carrier from New Madrid Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University, and the Calgary Stampeders, it is easy to remember Kelvin “Earthquake” Anderson carrying the football as if it was Almost Yesterday.
Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
