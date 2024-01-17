To Your Health: Eating Disorders in Athletes

The National Eating Disorders Association reports that in the United States 28.8 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Based on a study in The Sports Journal, over 173 thousand of those Americans will be student athletes competing in the NCAA.

Stressors associated with the competitive environment, such as the pressure to perform or maintain a certain body weight, can increase the risk of developing eating disorders and other maladaptive eating habits. Athletes competing in in certain aesthetic or weight-dependent sports like wrestling, gymnastics, and track may be particularly vulnerable to disordered eating.

Studies done over the last several decades demonstrate the prevalence of eating disorders in collegiate athletes and reveal it is a historical pattern that has many layers. Maladaptive eating behaviors and eating disorder symptoms may be normalized and possibly even encouraged, beginning with childhood coaches. It’s essential for college coaches, athletic trainers, and other members of an athlete’s support system to be aware of the risk, as well as the signs of an eating disorder, so they can get student-athletes the help they require. Studies also point to the clear need to better support the recovery of these athletes and to not only promote a healthy lifestyle during their athletic careers, but also throughout their lives, when they are no longer competing.

Content for this report was created by Ellie Moffett, a second-year graduate student in SEMO’s Higher Education Administration program. She is a graduate assistant in the SEMO Athletics Department. Before attending SEMO, she obtained her undergraduate degree from Miami University of Ohio, where she was a student athlete on the university's Varsity Synchronized Skating team. She won two National Championships, breaking and holding the highest score in the collegiate division. Her passion for mental health in collegiate athletics comes from her personal experience and passion for growing the discussion for future generations.