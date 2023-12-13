Consumer Handbook: Discreet Shipping Fees Scam

Peak shipping season is here, and con artists are capitalizing on it. In a new scam reported to BBB Scam Tracker, phony e-commerce websites hit shoppers with a bill for “discreet shipping.” This extra fee allegedly pays for special packaging or stamps, but it’s a trick to get online shopping scam victims to hand over more money. Here’s how to recognize the signs of this scam.

How the scam works

You order something online and pay for the product and shipping. However, before the item can be delivered, the vendor contacts you. They claim you must pay an extra fee for “discreet shipping.”

What even is discreet shipping? Well, it depends on the scam. BBB Scam Tracker has gotten multiple reports from consumers who purchased diet pills, vaping products, ammunition, CBD edibles, or other similar products. Other times, scammers charge a “discreet shipping” fee when a shopper marks their online purchase as a gift. In another twist, scammers tell shoppers they must pay for “discreet package stamps” to prevent their packages from passing through customs.

One consumer explained the scam: “I purchased some cigars, and the company… gave me a website and tracking number. But then, I received messages from the shipping company wanting money (supposedly refundable) for insurance on the delivery. After that, they requested more money for a type of delivery the sender described as discreet. They won’t cancel the order, refund the money I paid, or deliver the package without getting more money from me.” Unfortunately for this shopper, the package and the cigars probably never existed in the first place.

Scammers usually ask for payment through a digital payment app such as Zelle or CashApp. If you use an app to pay, you probably won’t be able to recover your funds when you realize the business is a sham.

How to avoid shipping scams

