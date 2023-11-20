Shucked: Tiny Desk Concert

There was only one request I made to the creative team for Shucked: I need to see the corn kickline on the Tiny Desk, or it can't happen. Thankfully, choreographer Sarah O'Gleby came down to Washington, D.C. for the recording and made all my dreams come true. Shucked is the most fun you'll have on Broadway this season. There are a lot of great shows to see, but if you want to laugh, Shucked is the ticket. Lucky for us all, it's going on a national tour in the fall of 2024.

Songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally have plenty to say about their admiration for the performers interpreting their music for the stage. "The legend is that I threw a shoe," McAnally explains, recalling his excitement after seeing Alex Newell perform "Independently Owned" for the first time. "But I also threw my book with all my music."

Halfway through the set, Clark starts singing her beautiful ballad written for the show, "Maybe Love," then Isabelle McCalla takes over as her character, Maizy. "We're going to show you the transformation that these songs take," Clark summarizes. "We write very simple songs and we're simple singers, and it's amazing to see our simple songs and voices turned into this."

SET LIST

"Corn"

"Independently Owned"

"Maybe Love"

"Somebody Will"

"I Do"

"We Love Jesus"



COMPOSERS

Brandy Clark

Shane McAnally



CAST

Andrew Durand

Ashley D. Kelley

John Behlmann

Isabelle McCalla

Grey Henson

Alex Newell

Kevin Cahoon



MUSICIANS

Jason Howland: piano, arrangements

Kevin Ramessar: guitar

Emma Ford: drums

Jeremy Kittel: fiddle, mandolin

Alexandria "Lexi" Bodick: upright bass

Meg Toohey: guitar



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer/Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Director: Joshua Bryant

Editor: Kara Frame

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Elizabeth Gillis, Mitra I. Arthur

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Audio Assistants: Josephine Nyounai and Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills, Maia Stern

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.