© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: "The End of Religion(s)", Faulkner Documentary and ChatGPT

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT
Tyson Koenig (L) and host Dan Woods
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Tyson Koenig (L) and host Dan Woods

On this edition of the show we will be talking with Dr. Eric Bain-Selbo about his book titled “The End of Religion(s).”

We will learn more about a documentary film on William Faulkner that will be screened on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

And we’ll learn more about AI and ChatGPT and its impact on higher education with Bob Lowe, assistant professor of computer science at SEMO.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods