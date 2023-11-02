"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: "The End of Religion(s)", Faulkner Documentary and ChatGPT
On this edition of the show we will be talking with Dr. Eric Bain-Selbo about his book titled “The End of Religion(s).”
We will learn more about a documentary film on William Faulkner that will be screened on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
And we’ll learn more about AI and ChatGPT and its impact on higher education with Bob Lowe, assistant professor of computer science at SEMO.