Consumer Handbook: Tips for Safely Donating to Relief Efforts in Israel and Gaza
Better Business Bureau® offers tips for people wishing to donate to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants from Gaza launched a surprise attack against towns in southern Israel. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas and sent airstrikes into Gaza on October 8. Thousands of people have been killed, wounded, or displaced in Israel and Gaza.
Because many civilians were impacted by this crisis, people around the world are donating to emergency relief efforts. Major charitable movements can sometimes attract scammers looking to cash in on donors’ generosity. Consumers should be skeptical of unsolicited messages from misleading organizations that adopt similar names and branding as trusted nonprofits and use highly emotional appeals to solicit donations.
BBB’s tips for donating wisely:
- Beware of high-pressure appeals. While this is a time-sensitive crisis, there is always time to take a few minutes to research an organization before donating. Beware of messages that pressure you to donate immediately. If you’re not sure about donating, wait.
- Research in advance. Find out if the charity is experienced in providing emergency relief – established organizations are better equipped to mobilize quickly.
- Know where your money is going. Don’t assume you know what the organization does based on name alone. Research on the charity’s website or ask a representative to provide information about how donations are used.
- Beware of “100%” claims. Charities always have fundraising and administrative expenses. If a charity promotion claims that all funds collected will be used for relief, see if there is an explanation about how they are able to do this.
- Double check the name. Some scammers use similar names to impersonate a trusted organization. Fight impostors by double checking the name of the nonprofit and their web address, email and/or phone number before giving any money.
- Find out if the charity can get to the impacted area. Relief organizations that already have a presence in Israel or Gaza will be positioned to provide relief quickly.
- Be alert to social media scams. Be wary of responding to social media appeals without verifying the trustworthiness of the source or the specified charity.
- Be careful with crowdfunding. If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you personally know and trust, keeping in mind that not all crowdfunding sites take measures to vet posts. If the poster claims they will forward funds to a charity, consider giving your donation to the charity directly instead.
- Ask before donating items like clothing and food. Local drives to collect clothing and food to send overseas may not be practical. Relief organizations on the ground are often better equipped to obtain what is needed and distribute it effectively.