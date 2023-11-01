Consumer Handbook: Tips for Safely Donating to Relief Efforts in Israel and Gaza

Better Business Bureau® offers tips for people wishing to donate to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants from Gaza launched a surprise attack against towns in southern Israel. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas and sent airstrikes into Gaza on October 8. Thousands of people have been killed, wounded, or displaced in Israel and Gaza.

Because many civilians were impacted by this crisis, people around the world are donating to emergency relief efforts. Major charitable movements can sometimes attract scammers looking to cash in on donors’ generosity. Consumers should be skeptical of unsolicited messages from misleading organizations that adopt similar names and branding as trusted nonprofits and use highly emotional appeals to solicit donations.

BBB’s tips for donating wisely:

