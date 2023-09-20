Consumer Handbook: Avoiding Concert Ticket Scams

If you’re a music lover, you may find yourself looking for last-minute deals on late summer festivals or tickets to a sold-out show. However, junk fees, resale pricing for high-demand shows and unscrupulous sellers can all make ticket prices skyrocket.

You should also keep an eye out for counterfeit tickets. You’re more likely to run into scams when you buy resale tickets from people outside the venue, on the street, or through online auctions, classified ads or social media. Scammers may also impersonate the websites, emails or phone numbers of well-known ticket vendors.

Because of this, ticket sales are the source of thousands of BBB consumer complaints. However, doing your homework in advance makes it less likely that you will be targeted by a scam or overpay for your tickets.

Here's how to protect your concert ticket purchase and avoid overpaying:

