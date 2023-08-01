© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Almost Yesterday: The Big Deal Cottonwood Tree

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the largest tree in Charleston, Mo., was cut down. The giant cottonwood was said to be the largest and most loved tree in the city. Legend has it that the tree was fully grown when Missouri became a state in 1821 and that it witnessed the founding of the town in 1837.

But by 1933, Charleston had expanded and grown around the mighty cottonwood and it stood squarely in the center of State Street, directly behind of the home of Edwin P. Deal, a prominent resident and town historian.

Mr. Deal valued the past glory of the great tree as a city landmark; resting place for ball players; shade tree for horses and mules; and during the Civil War, an important lookout for approaching enemy forces. But by the mid-30s, the growing number of automobiles led many to believe that this obstacle to traffic should be removed, and in August of 1933, the city council voted to end the tree’s long history. In September, it came down.

But the action made citizens of Charleston aware of the value of their old and majestic trees and numerous protests came to Mayor E.E. Oliver and the city council.

Letters, songs and poems were directed to those whose actions led to the demise of the great tree.

No protest was more poignant than a poem that asked:

Mr. Mayor and Council, too

 What in hell will you next do?
 Cutting down our trees so grand;
 Why not leave these monarchs stand?

 Some of you in barefoot days
 Often underneath them played.
 And your folks before you, too,
 What you ‘spect they think of you?
 Cutting down the trees that bind
 Memories of their childhood times.

 Before you cut Deal’s cottonwood
 Think how long that tree has stood;
 Think how many boys and girls
 With freckled face and tumbled curls
 Who played beneath its branches wide
 That now have crossed the great divide

 For twice the allotted three score ten
 The Good Book has allowed for men
 This cottonwood has played its part
 When times were good and times were dark.
 Its branches held the lookout man
 When guerillas sought to sack our land;
 And who is it with truth can’t say
 It saved the town we have today.

It seems like Almost Yesterday…

Tags
Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Frank Nickell
Related Content