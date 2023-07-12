Fox News hit with another defamation lawsuit — this one over Jan. 6 allegations

Updated July 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM ET

Fox News has been hit with yet another defamation lawsuit, this time by Ray Epps, a former U.S. Marine turned Arizona wedding venue operator who was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

The suit centers on the statements of Fox's former primetime star, Tucker Carlson, who repeatedly placed Epps, a supporter of then-President Donald Trump who says he sought to stave off any bloodshed, at the center of the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Carlson's guests and his own remarks conveyed with seeming certitude that Epps helped instigate the violence unleashed that day and also that he must have been collaborating with a federal agency to do so. Yet Carlson never presented viewers with any concrete evidence of the claims.

Other Fox stars also picked up the call, including Laura Ingraham and Will Cain.

/ James Ray Epps, Sr. v. Fox News Network / James Ray Epps, Sr. v. Fox News Network Fox News star Tucker Carlson suggested Ray Epps was at the center of fanning the violence on Jan. 6, 2012. This screenshot is included in Ray Epps' lawsuit against Fox News.

According to Epps' attorney, Michael Teter, Epps and his wife were Fox viewers and Carlson fans whose lives were turned upside down by the network.

"In the aftermath of the events of January 6th, Fox News searched for a scapegoat to blame other than Donald Trump or the Republican Party," the lawsuit begins. "Eventually, they turned on one of their own, telling a fantastical story in which Ray Epps — who was a Trump supporter that participated in the protests on January 6th – was an undercover FBI agent and was responsible for the mob that violently broke into the Capitol and interfered with the peaceful transition of power for the first time in this country's history."

Fox and Carlson did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Carlson was not formally named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

A growing list of lawsuits against Fox News over election-related falsehoods

Epps' suit is just the latest legal front against Fox, the result of its lurching embrace of Trump's false claims that he had been cheated of victory in the 2020 race.

Fox was the first television network to project that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would win Arizona. The call outraged many of its core viewers, who defected to other right-wing outlets.

As contemporaneous reporting and documents and testimony in a later court case would demonstrate, executives and stars amplified the increasingly outlandish claims in order to win back those viewers.

That decision proved costly and fateful to its credibility, as Fox hosts and executives agreed to air claims they knew to be false, and its bottom line.

Fox News paid $787.5 million earlier this year to settle a defamation claim brought by a voting-technology company called Dominion Voting Systems, which was frequently placed at the center of those groundless conspiracy theories. This new suit is being heard in the same venue, Delaware Superior Court.

Days after that settlement, Fox stripped Carlson of his primetime show, seeking to sideline him until his current contract ends, which is after the upcoming elections.

Carlson was one of the primary defendants in the Dominion suit, which showed him to be privately attacking the network's reporters for contradicting Trump publicly even though, as he acknowledged, they were correct.

Late last month, Fox paid $12 million to settle a lawsuit from a former senior producer for Carlson who alleged his show's work environment was replete with bigotry and misogyny in her own civil suit. She had separately alleged that attorneys for the network and its parent company, Fox Corp., had pressured her to lie to defend Carlson and male executives in sworn testimony. Fox vigorously contested the allegation of misconduct by its legal team but backed down from its initial defenses of the work environment on Carlson's show.

Meanwhile, Fox faces another lawsuit for $2.7 billion from a second voting tech company, Smartmatic. And investors have brought a pair of lawsuits, arguing that top officials and board members at Fox Corp. failed to exercise appropriate control over the network.

Other Fox hosts stoked the emotional fires that fueled the January 2021 protests to a greater degree than Carlson. Yet after the siege, Carlson quickly embraced a series of contradictory conspiracy theories. He argued that the brutal attack was essentially a rally that got a bit rowdy. And he also claimed that the federal government and antigovernmental protesters from antifa instigated it.

Epps became a touchstone in reconciling those so far baseless theories.

