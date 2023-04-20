Two-Minute Drill: Katherine Hart Hired as Sundancers Coach

SEMO Athletics has hired Cape Girardeau native Katherine Hart as the newest coach of the Sundancers, the SEMO Athletics dance team that performs on the sidelines at Redhawk Football and Basketball games.

Hart pursued dance through various programs at Ole Miss. As a member of Phi Mu Sorority, she choreographed for Greek life engagement and recruitment and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hospitality Management in 2016.

Following graduation, Hart moved to Louisiana where she was selected as a New Orleans Saints "Saintsation." She cheered in the NFL for five seasons and was voted team captain in 2020.

Hart said she is overjoyed to begin the role as Sundancers Coach at SEMO. She says her vision is promote the elevation and presence of our spirit atmosphere along with equipping dance athletes for excellence.

Hart returned to her hometown in January of 2022 and is engaged in the community through her Clinical Liaison role at Southeast Behavioral Hospital.

She first began dancing at Academy of Dance Arts when she was two years old and participated in many "Sunbeams" clinics growing up. Hart danced competitively at the studio level. She was in the Cape Central Tiger Dancers program for four years, serving as captain in 2011. Hart's routines achieved winning placement at the state level.

Hart said she strives to unlock new potential within team members technically, professionally and personally through a supportive and rewarding team environment.

