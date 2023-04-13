Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Gymnastics Place Third at USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championship

After two days of team competition last week on the campus of Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, the Redhawks Gymnastics team claimed third place in the nation at the USA Gymnastics National Champions.

The Redhawks earned their way to the national finals round of competition with a 194.300 in the evening session of the semifinal round on day one of competition, highlighted by a 48.950 on bars – the team’s second highest bars score of the season.

In the national championship finals last Friday night, the Gymhawks finished with an overall team score of 194.850 – less than five-tenths behind the first place team. The Redhawks hit a season-high 48.950 on beam, and led the meet after the second and third rotations.

During the Thursday night semifinals, four SEMO gymnasts also qualified for individual event finals. The four Redhawks competed in the individual event finals on day three of competition, earning First Team USAG All-American honors. Lydia Webb and Jolie Miller earned All-American recognition on Bars, Maddie Green was recognized on vault, and Lindsay Ockler collected first team laurels on both vault and bars.

In addition to the team and individual recognitions, SEMO head coach Ashley Lawson was named the USA Gymnastics Ken Anderson Coach of the Year. It is the third time in the past four seasons that Lawson has earned the national coach of the year honors.

