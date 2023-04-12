© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Consumer Handbook
Consumer Handbook: How to spot a job scam

KRCU Public Radio | By Whitney Quick
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT
Confused businesswoman annoyed by online problem, spam email or fake internet news looking at laptop, female office worker feeling shocked about stuck computer, bewildered by scam message or virus

If you are applying to jobs online, constantly research before accepting an interview or employment offer. Job scammers have gotten very sophisticated, convincingly claiming to represent real employers, requiring interviews, and even providing phony offer letters.

Here’s how this scam works. You apply online through a reputable, third-party job-seeking site. A few days or weeks later, you get a text message or email asking if you are still interested in the position or a similar one at the same company. Since you made your contact information available to your potential employer when applying, the message doesn't strike you as unusual. If you reply to the message, the scammer will invite you to interview for the job. However, this is when red flags start to appear.

Instead of doing a traditional interview, the "employer" asks you to download a messaging app and answer a few questions via text. Then, you're offered the position on the spot, with great pay and benefits. Your new "employer" may even send you a convincing offer letter. After your "job offer," the phony employer asks you to complete a form with your personal and banking information, claiming they need it for direct deposit.

In other cases, the scammer may ask you to set up a home office, either with your funds or money they'll send you in a (fake) check. If you send money or share your personal details, it will now be in the hands of scammers. It's unlikely get your money back, and your shared personal information puts you at risk of identity theft.

Research the person who contacted you. If you suspect the person contacting you could be a scammer, look them up. Guard your personal information. Never give sensitive information to anyone you aren't sure you can trust. Be especially wary if someone pressures you to divulge your information saying the job offer will only last if you fill out all the forms.

Whitney Quick
Cape Girardeau native Whitney Quick is the Regional Director of Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau, MO, and is responsible for outreach efforts in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Quick is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri University where she majored in public relations. Quick enjoys helping educate consumers in the southeast Missouri region by sharing consumer tips with groups and educating them about BBB’s resources.
