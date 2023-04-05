Consumer Handbook: Door to Door Sales

Warmer weather means everyone is getting out more, including door-to-door salespeople. Better Business Bureau advises consumers to make safe, smart decisions about door-to-door offers. March through September is prime time for door-to-door sales, so now is the best time to form a plan for how you will respond if someone knocks on your door.

Plenty of legitimate companies use door-to-door sales. Some common industries that sell products or services door-to-door include telecommunications, energy, security and magazines. While they’re not selling a product, political, religious or charitable organizations often go door-to-door to talk about their cause or ask for donations.

However, less legitimate organizations also use door-to-door sales tactics. Some salespeople may not be properly licensed or are not selling a legitimate product. Multi-level marketing businesses sometimes recruit new employees door-to-door, and while these programs are legal, there can be a fine line between multi-level marketing and illegal pyramid or Ponzi schemes.

So, how do you know who to avoid? Don’t be afraid to say no. Door-to-door marketing scripts are designed to keep potential customers engaged in a conversation as long as possible, but a legitimate salesperson will understand if you politely and firmly tell them you’re not interested. You don’t owe anyone your contact information or a purchase. Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, like insisting that you must make a purchase immediately or repeated refusal to take no for an answer. You can always take more time to think about a purchase and get back in touch with the company later.

Check identification. Reputable salespeople will be able and willing to provide a company photo ID or business card. If a salesperson is not wearing a uniform, arrives in an unmarked vehicle or does not have company letterhead or business cards, there may be cause for concern. If you’re uncertain, you can call the company to verify the employee.