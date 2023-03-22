© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
tyh_thumbnail_logo.png
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.Every Thursday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.

To Your Health: Changing Screening Recommendations

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT
www.planetofsuccess.com/blog/
/
photosteve101 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

According to the U.S. Cancer Statistics Working Group, breast, cervical, colorectal, and prostate cancers account for nearly 40% of all new cancer diagnoses and about 20% of cancer deaths.

The good news is screening can be used for early detection and reduction in deaths from cancer. When you should get screened can vary based on your age and risk factors. For example, the American Cancer Society states mammogram breast cancer screenings can begin between the ages of 40 and 44, but women with risk factors such as a family history may want to begin earlier.

Sometimes, people are confused about changing recommendations. Annual cervical cancer screenings were once the norm, but now if your last screening was normal, you only need to do them once every three years. Colonoscopies to detect colorectal cancer used to start after age 50, but because studies show rates of colorectal cancer among younger people are on the rise, the experts at the American Cancer Society have determined that screening starting at 45 could help save more lives.

Some people put off screenings that they fear will be unpleasant. While I was surprised when my new primary care provider told me it was time for my first colonoscopy, I decided to have my spring break start off with a bang this year and had the procedure. When the nurse anesthetist told me, “welcome to the club” I replied, “Thanks. The initiation was pretty rough.” However, one day of discomfort could give me up to a decade of peace of mind. That seems like a pretty good trade off.

Resources:
https://www.beaumont.org/health-wellness/blogs/recommended-health-screenings-for-all-lifes-stages

https://www.cancer.org/healthy/find-cancer-early/american-cancer-society-guidelines-for-the-early-detection-of-cancer.html

https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2018/17_0465.htm

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
