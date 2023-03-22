To Your Health: Changing Screening Recommendations

According to the U.S. Cancer Statistics Working Group, breast, cervical, colorectal, and prostate cancers account for nearly 40% of all new cancer diagnoses and about 20% of cancer deaths.

The good news is screening can be used for early detection and reduction in deaths from cancer. When you should get screened can vary based on your age and risk factors. For example, the American Cancer Society states mammogram breast cancer screenings can begin between the ages of 40 and 44, but women with risk factors such as a family history may want to begin earlier.

Sometimes, people are confused about changing recommendations. Annual cervical cancer screenings were once the norm, but now if your last screening was normal, you only need to do them once every three years. Colonoscopies to detect colorectal cancer used to start after age 50, but because studies show rates of colorectal cancer among younger people are on the rise, the experts at the American Cancer Society have determined that screening starting at 45 could help save more lives.

Some people put off screenings that they fear will be unpleasant. While I was surprised when my new primary care provider told me it was time for my first colonoscopy, I decided to have my spring break start off with a bang this year and had the procedure. When the nurse anesthetist told me, “welcome to the club” I replied, “Thanks. The initiation was pretty rough.” However, one day of discomfort could give me up to a decade of peace of mind. That seems like a pretty good trade off.

