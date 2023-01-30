Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda is a pairing composed entirely of women artists: Bnat el Houariyat from the heart of Marrakech performs women's celebratory and trance music, including chaabi and houara. The group's percussion and call-and-response singing and complex polyrhythms build into a deeply transporting sonic experience. It is accompanied by the mesmerizing Algerian American dancer Esraa Warda, a "rebellious spirit" known for her profound performances of the trance-like jedba hair-swaying dance.

SET LIST

"Dyaf Allah Rjal el Bled"

"Ya Rajel (Wal Mra Sabra)"

"Li Guer imout"

MUSICIANS

Fatiha Benmsinane

Malika Nouader

Khadija el Warzazia

Nouzha Lagrimi

Touria Nouader

Esraa Warda: dancer

CREDITS

Producer: Esraa Warda

Audio: Simo Chafai

Director, Producer, Camera: Ahlam Maroon

Camera: Oussama Mountassir

Lighting: Amine Houmam

Special thanks to Azzedine & Abdelghafour Art

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ken Umezaki

Fabian Alsultany

Steven Kirkpatrick

David Komar

