con_mer.png
Consumer Handbook
Every week, join Whitney Quick as she helps you navigate life as a smart consumer. You'll cover everything in avoiding the latest scams, including phishing emails, medical equipment fraud, understanding layaway, hiring a reputable tax preparer, and even digital spring cleaning. Add to your toolbox and flip through your Consumer Handbook Thursdays during NPR’s Morning Edition at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., only on KRCU.

Consumer Handbook: Summer Festivals

KRCU Public Radio | By Whitney Quick
Published July 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
Festival Vibes
SolStock/Getty Images
/
E+
People are dancing in a performance tent at a music festival. The main focus is on a man who is wearing sunglasses and is dancing with a hand in the air.

Summer is heating up, and so is the demand for tickets to major concerts, festivals and events – especially with COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in many places. But if that hot ticket sounds too good to be true, there’s a good chance it is.

Consumers across the U.S. have reported purchasing tickets for events that didn’t take place. Scammers tempt festival-goers into buying tickets for events, promising all-you-can-eat food, live music and much more, usually through a social media link. The social media link takes festivalgoers to a website to buy tickets. In reality, the event and tickets are not real, leaving many out of hundreds of dollars and a great summer experience.

As with any shopping experience, make sure you stay vigilant about whom your money is sent to and where it goes. Use caution and do your homework when buying those tickets, especially online. Do your research. Search online for the name of the festival and make sure it matches the name advertised on its website. Some will change their names to disguise poor track records.

Check out the vendor’s website if it has one. Look for a website with the padlock on the page and “https” in the URL web address box. Look for festival or vendor contact information on the festival’s website in case you need to email or call later. Be sure to check the festival’s or vendor’s refund and exchange policies. Always keep your receipts.

Use caution when buying tickets sold on Craigslist and other free online listings. Watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals. Don’t be pressured to buy on the spot. Pay by credit card. If something goes wrong, you may be able to dispute the charges with your credit card company.

Whitney Quick
Cape Girardeau native Whitney Quick is the Regional Director of Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau, MO, and is responsible for outreach efforts in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Quick is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri University where she majored in public relations. Quick enjoys helping educate consumers in the southeast Missouri region by sharing consumer tips with groups and educating them about BBB’s resources.
See stories by Whitney Quick