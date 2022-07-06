Consumer Handbook: Tips for finding a reliable air conditioning contractor

When the heat index reaches the 100s, the last thing anyone wants is for the air conditioning to stop working. But when the air conditioning does fail, you need a reliable contractor and fast.

Nationally, BBB processed more than 3,800 complaints about heating and air conditioning businesses last year. Common complaints included failure to perform work as contracted or issue a refund and delays in completing projects in a timely manner.

A Missouri woman told BBB in April 2021 that a local HVAC contractor who gave her an estimate for a new air conditioning unit and a new furnace humidifier became unresponsive after she paid for parts up front. She said he did not respond to schedule an installation for several weeks after she made the payment via Venmo, did not show up on the agreed-upon installation date or a rescheduled date a few weeks later, and eventually stopped returning her phone calls and emails after that. He did not respond to her request for a refund.

BBB recommends that consumers consider the following when looking for an air conditioning contractor.

• Research the company’s background and licensing.

• Compare prices and service packages.

• Get at least three estimates for any air conditioning repair, maintenance or replacement. All bids should be in writing and should provide a full description of the services to be provided and the materials to be used.

• Review warranty coverage.

• Ask about energy efficiency. Many new air conditioning units are manufactured to be more energy-efficient than others. Look for the ENERGY STAR label to find out more about products that may cost a little more up front, but save you in energy costs over time.